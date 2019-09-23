× The story behind Richmond’s newest restaurant – Pink Flamingo

RICHMOND, Va. — Michael and Maria Oseguera thought they had it all figured out. New restaurant concept? Check. A venue for said new restaurant concept? Check. A name for the venture? Well, not so much.

The husband-and-wife team behind downtown restaurant Maya is opening its newest concept, Pink Flamingo, in the former Pasture restaurant space at 416 E. Grace St.

Continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

