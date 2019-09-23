× Pair this Espresso Biscotti with your next cup of coffee

RICHMOND, Va. – What’s a cup of coffee without a sweet treat to go with it? Celest Gucanac, Owner of Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters & Petite Café is here to share her delicious recipe for Espresso Biscotti. She’s accompanied by Jill Pongonis from Visit Williamsburg who talks about how visitors from all over can enjoy the Williamsburg area! This recipe and more can be found at Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters and Petite Café located at 411 Main Street in Yorktown. https://mobjackbaycoffee.com/

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Prep a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

· Put on your Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters black and white gingham apron, wash your hands.

· Blend flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt in a medium bowl.

· Stir the sugar and butter clockwise in a large bowl to blend, add vanilla.

· Beat in the eggs 1 at a time. Don’t rush!

· Slowly add the flour mixture and beat just until blended.

· Add Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters GROUND espresso and mix until evenly distributed throughout the batter.

· Stir in the chocolate chips. Add more chocolate chips for fun, yum.

With floured hands, form the dough into about a 16-inch-long, 3-inch-wide loaf. Transfer the biscotti loaf to the baking sheet.

Bake until light golden, about 30 minutes. Keep an eye on it, ovens may vary. Cool 30 minutes. Let it rest!

Place the biscotti “loaf” on the cutting board. Using a serrated knife, cut into ¾ inch thick biscotti slices. Cut on the diagonal to be fancy. Arrange the biscotti cut side down on the baking sheet. Bake until slightly golden, about another 15 minutes.

Cool completely on a wire rack.

VOILA! Serve with your favorite Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters freshly roasted and brewed coffee. Come and visit us in Historic Yorktown Village to tell us how delicious your biscotti turned out!