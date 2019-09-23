× Nestlé launches luxury KitKat bars — but they’re not cheap

KitKats are getting fancy.

Swiss chocolate giant Nestlé has announced a luxury, handcrafted version of the popular chocolate bar for the United Kingdom, in time for the Christmas season.

The opulent eight-finger bar allows customers to choose from 1,500 flavor combinations, and also features personalized packaging.

The new “KitKat Chocolatory” creation isn’t exactly a cheap thrill, though — each bar will set you back £14 ($17).

As well as mixing and matching flavors, customers will be able to opt for British classics like Eton Mess, Cherry Bakewell and Earl Grey.

Whisky & Ginger bars are also available — as is a flavor the company doesn’t describe but calls “Jewels of the East.”

“This is the biggest news for KitKat since the introduction of the KitKat Chunky exactly 20 years ago,” Rabia Khan, Head of KitKat Chocolatory for Nestlé UK & Ireland, said in a press release.

It isn’t Nestlé’s first attempt to stay ahead of changing consumer tastes and trends.

Earlier this year it launched a new KitKat that distills its sweet flavor from a cocoa fruit without any added refined sugar.

And last year saw the launch of a pink KitKat made with distinctive ruby cocoa beans.

“We know how much people enjoy experimenting with new and exciting KitKat flavours and the KitKat Chocolatory offers a whole new, premium KitKat experience as well as the chance to create your very own personalised break and have it delivered right to your door,” Khan added of the new product.

The bars will be available from John Lewis stores around the country from September 26 to Christmas Eve.

In the United States, KitKat bars are made by Hershey under license from Nestlé.