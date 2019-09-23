Guns, drugs, cash confiscated after Stafford traffic stop of alleged meth dealer   

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – An alleged meth dealer has been arrested after a traffic stop in Stafford County led to a drugs and weapons bust, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Keith Conner, 35, was arrested on September 17 following a long-term investigation led by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of 90 Cool Spring Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Conner, a methamphetamine dealer, who was wanted on drug-related charges out of Stafford County, said officials.

During a search of Connor’s vehicle, detectives found a firearm, methamphetamine, and cash.

A subsequent search warrant executed at Connor’s residence yields multiple firearms, narcotics, and a significant amount of cash.

Connor was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances. He was also served an outstanding warrant for drug distribution.

Connor was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.