Firefighters respond to vehicle fires in Richmond parking garage

Posted 11:20 am, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, September 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond firefighters have responded to a parking garage in Shockoe Slip where several vehicles were found on fire.

A crew responded to 100 Virginia Street and found several vehicles on fire in the basement of the building parking lot.

Officials say heavy smoke was found on several floors of the lot but the fire is isolated to the vehicles only at this time.

There is no word on a cause of the fires at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

