Fall into a tasty shrimp curry recipe

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite Chef CoCo is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with a hearty recipe for sweet potato and shrimp curry that is sure to warm you up this fall!

INGREDIENTS

coconut or olive oil for sautéing

2 shallots, minced

1 stalk lemongrass, with the outer layers discarded and the pale section smashed and minced

2 tablespoons curry powder

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed into small pieces

1 15oz can of chickpeas-drained

1 red pepper, chopped

1 can full-fat coconut milk

~1 cup vegetable stock

salt, pepper and cayenne pepper to taste

1 lb. shrimp, cleaned and deveined

chopped cilantro

lime, sliced into wedges

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Heat coconut oil in a large skillet on medium heat.

2. Fry the shallots and lemongrass for 30 seconds until fragrant.

3. Then add the curry powder, sweet potato, chickpeas and red pepper.

4. Stir in the coconut milk and vegetable stock and bring to a simmer until veggies are tender.

5. Add salt, pepper and cayenne to taste.

6. Add the shrimp. Simmer until the shrimp is cooked through, only about 5 minutes.

7. Serve on top of cauliflower rice with a squeeze of fresh lime juice and chopped cilantro.