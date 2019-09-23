Have you seen her? Search for missing woman enters day 4

Cyclists tackle Libby Hill to in quest to conquer cancer

Posted 12:33 am, September 23, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cyclists came together at Richmond's Libby Hill Sunday morning with the goal of conquering cancer.

Money from the third annual Climb to Conquer Cancer fundraiser goes straight to the VCU Massey Cancer Center.

The event included routes that range between 26 and 63 miles.

Participants trekked up the cobble stone hill not once, but twice before finishing.

Members of the CBS 6 team, including anchor Bill Fitzgerald, took part in the event.

"Thanks to so many good people who gave their time and energy to this great cause and great event," Fitzgerald wrote.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.