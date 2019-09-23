Cyclists tackle Libby Hill to in quest to conquer cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cyclists came together at Richmond's Libby Hill Sunday morning with the goal of conquering cancer.

Money from the third annual Climb to Conquer Cancer fundraiser goes straight to the VCU Massey Cancer Center.

The event included routes that range between 26 and 63 miles.

Participants trekked up the cobble stone hill not once, but twice before finishing.

Members of the CBS 6 team, including anchor Bill Fitzgerald, took part in the event.

"Thanks to so many good people who gave their time and energy to this great cause and great event," Fitzgerald wrote.