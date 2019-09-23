City Council holds first work session to take ‘deep-dive into details’ of Navy Hill Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Council held its first of nine work sessions to review the proposed Navy Hill redevelopment project on Monday.

The session featured presentations from members of Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration and representatives of the developers behind the project who gave an overview of the proposed plan.

The $1.5-billion plan would, among other things, bring a new hotel, a GRTC bus transit center, apartments with affordable housing and a replacement for the Richmond Coliseum. The project will be funded through private investment and non-recourse revenue bonds.

The plan for these work sessions is for the councilmembers to be able to take a deep dive into the proposed plan and focus in on certain aspects at each meeting. However, Monday’s meeting was more of an overview because there were only five members of city council present and certain people from the development side, who would be able to answer councilmembers’ questions, were unavailable to attend Monday’s meeting.

One councilmember who was in attendance was Kristen Larson, who represents the 4th District. She said one area she wants to look more into is the financial aspects of the deal.

"If the details and logistics and the structure of the financing doesn’t work, then, it could be the best-looking deal in the world and it doesn’t matter because the way we’ve set it up financially or legally, it wouldn’t make sense for the city.” said Larson.

9th District Councilmember Michael Jones said he, too, wants to take a look at the deal’s finances. He added that he also wants to make sure that the $300-million in contracts earmarked for women and minority-owned businesses goes to those groups and the project contracts, as a whole, stays local.

“I want to ensure that as this is done in the City of Richmond or if it’s done in the City of Richmond, how do Richmonders benefit from it? Not businesses from North Carolina, New York, Indianapolis,” said Jones.

At Monday night’s informal city council meeting, the council will plan out the agendas for the remaining eight work sessions.

The meetings are open to the public and will take place in the council chambers:

Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, October 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, November 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.