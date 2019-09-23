3 wanted for stealing gun, alcohol from vehicles in Midlothian neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are looking for three suspects who are accused of stealing a gun and alcohol from inside several vehicles in a Midlothian neighborhood.

Police say the grand larceny occurred sometime between the late-night hours of Aug. 15 and the early morning hours of Aug. 16 in the Tarrington neighborhood.

Police released images of the three suspects captured on surveillance cameras.

The crimes were named this week’s Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers Crime of the Week.

If you have information that could help solve this crime, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app. We guarantee you’ll remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.