I-295 north in Chesterfield closed; cars damaged after metal falls from semi

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Metal debris that fell off a semi has shutdown all lanes of I-295 north in Chesterfield County Sunday night.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said “several vehicles” were disabled or damaged after metal debris fell off of a tractor-trailer.

VDOT reported that all northbound lanes of the interstate were closed near Rivers Bend Boulevard (mile marker 16) because of the debris.

“Traffic is being diverted to Route 10 west (Exit 15B),” VDOT officials said just after 8:45 p.m.

Officials said the on ramps from VA-10 to I-295 northbound are also blocked.

Drivers were warned to expect delays.

There was a one-mile backup as of 8:46 p.m.

