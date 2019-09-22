Fights break out at Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt; deputies, park security respond

DOSWELL, Va. — Parents took to social media to express their concerns about fights at King’s Dominion’s Halloween Haunt Saturday night.

One parent described the situation as a major safety issue after she said several fights involving teenagers caused chaos and confusion as park-goers ran to safety.

A spokesperson for the amusement park acknowledged “incidents of altercations between guests in the park.”

Officials said park security team and deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded “as trained to diffuse these incidents.”

Kings Dominion implements several layers of security that are visible to guests including in-park and mobile unit security patrols, enhanced in-park law enforcement coverage including K-9 units and mounted patrol as well as full metal detection and bag checks for all incoming guests and associates. We have also made several enhancements to multiple security systems that are not visible to guests. Additionally, Kings Dominion posts our park policy and guidelines at all park entrances and parking plazas for vehicles dropping off guests for Halloween Haunt. For the safety of our guests and associates, guests who violate the following rules will be ejected from the park without compensation for their tickets. Running in the Park

Use of Profanity

Horseplay/Fighting

Line Jumping Any violation of these rules will not be tolerated.

Park officials also said the “safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority and our security program is constantly evolving.”

