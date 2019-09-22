WWII veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday

WATAUGA, Texas — James South is about to hit a big milestone in his life and he’s hoping others can help him celebrate by mailing him a birthday card.

South turns 100 on October 7 and his birthday wish is to receive 100 cards. It’s a wish his assisted living home is trying to make come true.

Brookdale Senior Living in Watauga, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth, posted an image of South with a sign on Facebook on Friday.

“Hello! My name is James South and I am a proud World War II Veteran! I will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019 and I would like to receive 100 birthday cards,” the sign reads.

South grew up in northeast Texas in a large family of sharecroppers, his son, Jim South, told CNN. He joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day. During his service, his girlfriend Sophie wrote him a letter every day.

“They were married for 55 years until she passed in 2001,” said Jim South, who is the couple’s only child.

Since retiring at the age of 65, South has stayed active by woodworking, growing his garden, playing golf, and attending church, his son said. It was only last year at the age of 98 that he moved into Brookdale.

Jim South said he has a three-day celebration planned for his dad’s big birthday that includes playing golf, eating chicken fried steak and catfish at his favorite restaurants and spending time with his family.

“My dad taught me that a hug is better then a handshake,” said Jim. “And that money wasn’t the goal in life — it was happiness.”

If you want to send a special message to South you can send cards to:

James South

5800 North Park Drive

Watauga, TX 76148

South plans on hanging the cards on a wall in his room and Jim said they have already contacted the local post office about a possible increase in mail.