Autumn begins Monday, but summer is still hanging on

RICHMOND, Va. -- The autumnal equinox occurs at 3:50 a.m. Monday, September 23.

This is when the direct rays of the sun will be over the Equator.

We've lost over 2.5 hours of daylight since summer began. We'll lose roughly that same amount again before winter begins.

Despite some brief hints of fall, September has been a hot month. After some 90° highs this weekend, the heat will continue into Monday.

A cold front will pass Monday night and bring slightly cooler weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The coolest period will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the 50s. Some isolated upper 40s will be possible.

Another shot of warmer air will return for the second half of the week. Another cold front has the potential to cool things down next weekend, it looks like the hot and dry pattern may win out.

