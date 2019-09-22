Man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Richmond’s Southside not far from McGuire VA Medical Center Sunday night.

Capt. Michael Snawder with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 700 block Spaine Street near Hull Street Road for a report of a shooting just before 9:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

That victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Snawder said.

Officials said the medical examiner’s office will determine the manner and cause of death.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.