SOAP DISH: Hilary lookalike shocks Devon on Y&R; Katie collapses on B&B

RICHMOND, Va. -- In our new Soap Dish feature Fridays on CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m., resident daytime drama aficionado Cheryl Miller recaps a memorable moment from this week's "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."
Friday's cliffhanger leaves us with Bill watching in horror as a sick Katie collapses on B&B. And on Y&R, a Hilary lookalike surprised Devon -- and what about Victor? Could the iconic and beloved character really be dead?
Click here to weigh in on our post on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.
NEXT WEEK PREVIEW
Here's a sneak peek at next week's "The Young and the Restless:"
And here's a sneak peek at next week's "The Bold and the Beautiful:"
Catch Soap Dish Fridays after Ellen only on CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m.!
WTVR DAYTIME, AFTERNOON AND EVENING LINEUP
- 9 a.m. -- "Virginia This Morning"
- 10 a.m. -- "Let's Make A Deal"
- 11 a.m. -- "The Price Is Right"
- 12 p.m. -- CBS 6 News at Noon
- 12:30 p.m. -- "The Young and The Restless"
- 1:30 p.m. -- "The Bold and The Beautiful"
- 2 p.m. -- "The Talk"
- 3 p.m. -- "Ellen"
- 4 p.m. -- CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m.
- 5 p.m. -- CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m. -- CBS 6 News at 5:30 p.m.
- 6 p.m. -- CBS 6 News at 6 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m. "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell"
- 7 p.m. -- CBS 6 News at 7 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m. -- "Access Hollywood"