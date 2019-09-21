Win FREE trip to see Ellen Show in LA

SOAP DISH: Hilary lookalike shocks Devon on Y&R; Katie collapses on B&B

Posted 1:41 pm, September 21, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- In our new Soap Dish feature Fridays on CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m., resident daytime drama aficionado Cheryl Miller recaps a memorable moment from this week's "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Friday's cliffhanger leaves us with Bill watching in horror as a sick Katie collapses on B&B. And on Y&R, a Hilary lookalike surprised Devon -- and what about Victor? Could the iconic and beloved character really be dead?

NEXT WEEK PREVIEW 

Here's a sneak peek at next week's "The Young and the Restless:"

And here's a sneak peek at next week's "The Bold and the Beautiful:"

Catch Soap Dish Fridays after Ellen only on CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m.!

