😼‘Crazy about cats’ – Adopt-a-thon has Dorian-displaced cats of ‘every shape, size and color’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Animal rescues Adopt-a-thon specials this weekend hope to find homeless animals displaced from North Carolina during Hurricane Dorian their forever homes in Central Virginia.

Helen Miller, the executive director of Richardson’s Rescue in Mechanicsville, said the shelter took in 28 cats evacuated from North Carolina.

"So ahead of the storm of Dorian with what was going on in the Bahamas, they had to clear out," Miller said.

Miller said volunteers from Tuckahoe Middle School helped Saturday by petting and cleaning up after the felines.

Miller urged folks who missed the Saturday adoption event to visit their website to check out the cats still available.

"These are all wonderfully, healthy, happy, beautiful cats. They need homes," Miller said. “They range from 5 months to six years. As you can see they range from every shape, size and color.”

In fact, Miller pointed out that people sometimes overlook black cats.

"It’s sad they get overlooked and they usually have the best personalities," she said.

Miller hoped the 28 kitties would be adopted or fostered before the weekend was over.

“Everybody is fixed, vaccinated and up to date on shots, dewormed, deflead and ready to go," Miller added.

Additionally, Richmond Animal Control and Care (RACC) received eleven cats and kittens and seven dogs and puppies from shelters impacted by the hurricane.

RACC is doing a half off “Fall in Love” special this weekend, in honor of fall beginning Monday. All adoption fees are half-off, at only $50. RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue and will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.