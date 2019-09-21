Parts of Virginia are now in a moderate drought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We really need some rain. Richmond rainfall is almost 2.5" below normal for September.

Rainfall since August 1 is almost five inches below normal. This has essentially eliminated the large surplus from May through July.

Some locations southwest of Richmond have a bigger rainfall deficit and are now in a moderate drought.

Unfortunately, much of the week ahead will be dry.

There may be some isolated storms across western Virginia this weekend.

A cold front could cause a shower or storm Monday night, but that chance is only around 20%.

Another front will be in the area late Thursday, but rain chances then are near zero.

The potential for at least some showers and storms increases at the end of the month.

