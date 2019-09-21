Win FREE trip to see Ellen Show in LA

Man with face tattoo wanted in Chesterfield shooting

Posted 6:38 pm, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45PM, September 21, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man wounded in Chesterfield County Friday.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Luckylee Crescent at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound, Lt. R. M. Granderson with Chesterfield Police said.

Granderson said the victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect as a black male about 5 feet 7 inches tall. Officials said he had a beard and a tattoo on his face.

Additionally, officials said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

