Southside carjacking suspects fired shot driving off in victim’s vehicle, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for two suspects after a carjacking on Richmond’s Southside Saturday evening.

Lt. Michael Alston with Richmond Police said officers were called to a report of a carjacking in the 4200 block of Kinsley Street just before 6:50 p.m.

That is not far from Greene Elementary School and the McGuire VA Medical Center.

Alston said a man was carjacked by two “unknown suspects” before one of the pair “fired a shot as they were leaving the scene.”

Police later found the man’s car a short distance from the scene.

No description of the suspects was available at last check.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.