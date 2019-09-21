Hopewell’s Henderson scores 5 more TDs in rout of Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, Va. - Treyveon Henderson scores 5 times again this week, four on the ground and one receiving as Hopewell remained unbeaten with a convincing 35-13 win over Henrico in Week 4 of Final Score Friday.

Henderson scored 4 times in the first half alone: the first on a 40 yard reception from Joe Eliades and then three rushing touchdowns as the Blue Devils (3-0) built a 28-0 halftime lead. He finished with 154 total yards on the night.

The Warriors (2-2) were led by Eric McDaniels who had 50 yards rushing.