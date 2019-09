Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, Va. - Andrew Bland ran for 109 yards and the game winning TD as Douglas Freeman held off a late Atlee charge to win 21-14 in Week 4.

Rebels running back Charlie Martin had two first half touchdowns as Freeman (3-1) built a 14-7 halftime edge. Bland's TD extended the lead to two scores before Tyler Warren scored from a yard out to bring the Raiders (1-2) within 7.

Atlee recovered an onside kick for a final chance, but their last Hail Mary fell short.