Search for missing King William woman to resume Sunday

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies said the search for a missing 55-year-old woman in rural King William County will continue Sunday morning.

Farran J. Braxton, who is diabetic and may need medication, was last seen leaving her home on Union Hope Road on foot around 6:45 a.m. Friday, according to the King William County Sheriff's Office.

Family members said Braxton has intellectual disabilities.

"She is friendly and very talkative, which is scary if she got into a stranger's car," LaStarr Shaunt'e Tolson, Braxton's niece, told WTVR CBS 6.

Deputies said a "large group of search and rescue teams" are scheduled for Sunday.

Tolson posted on Facebook Saturday that folks who wanted to help in the search were being told to meet at Union Hope Baptist Church.

"Do not go into the woods looking for Farran and get into the path of search and rescue," Tolson wrote. "If you would like to ride along the roads and search, that is acceptable. However, please avoid the woods."

The family requested "lots of prayers, please" as the search enters a second day.

Braxton is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall with salt-and-pepper short-cut hair. She was last seen wearing a charcoal gray jacket, a pink sleeveless shirt, black pants with a white stripe and white tennis shoes.

If you have seen Braxton, call the King William Sheriff's Office at 804-769-0999.

