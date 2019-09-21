CBS Premiere Week 2019: New shows Bob ❤️ Abishola and All Rise premiere Monday!

RICHMOND, Va. — Premiere Week kicks off next Monday on CBS 6 with all-new episodes series premiere of “Wisdom of the Crowd” at 8:30 p.m. and the series premiere of “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 9:30 p.m. (Keep in mind football could delay programming.)

Here’s a first look at CBS 6’s complete fall primetime schedule:

Monday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. — The Neighborhood — Season Premiere

— Season Premiere 8:30 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola* — Series Premiere

— Series Premiere 9 p.m. — All Rise* — Series Premiere

— Series Premiere 10 p.m. — Bull — Season Premiere

— Season Premiere 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News and an all-new CBS 6 Gives surprise

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. — NCIS — Season Premiere/Cote De Pablo Guest Stars

— Season Premiere/Cote De Pablo Guest Stars 9 p.m. — FBI — Season Premiere

— Season Premiere 10 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans — Season Premiere

— Season Premiere 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News and an all-new CBS Problem Solvers Investigation

Wednesday Sept. 25

8 p.m. — Survivor — Season Premiere

— Season Premiere 9:30 p.m. — Big Brother — Season Finale

— Season Finale 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News featuring an all-new Wayne’s World report

Thursday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. — Young Sheldon — Season Premiere

— Season Premiere 8:30 p.m. — The Unicorn* — Series Premiere

— Series Premiere 9 p.m. — Mom — Season Premiere

— Season Premiere 9:30 p.m. — Carol’s Second Act* — Series Premiere

— Series Premiere 10 p.m. — Evil* — Series Premiere

— Series Premiere 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News with an all-new “Beyond the Roster” from Sports Director Lane Casadonte

Friday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0 — Season Premiere!

— Season Premiere! 9 p.m. — Magnum P.I. — Season Premiere!

— Season Premiere! 10 p.m. — Blue Bloods — Season Premiere!

— Season Premiere! 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News and an all-new “I Have A Story” feature from Greg McQuade

Saturday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola — Pilot Encore!

— Pilot Encore! 8:30 p.m. — Carol’s Second Act — Pilot Encore!

— Pilot Encore! 9 p.m. — All Rise — Pilot Encore!

— Pilot Encore! 10 p.m. — 48 Hours

11 p.m. — CBS 6 News with Jake Burns

Sunday, Sept. 29

7 p.m. — NFL OVERRUN

7:30 p.m. — 60 Minutes — Season Premiere

— Season Premiere 8:30 p.m. — God Friended Me — Season Premiere

— Season Premiere 9:30 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles — Season Premiere/David James Elliott and Catherine Bell Guest Stars

— Season Premiere/David James Elliott and Catherine Bell Guest Stars 10:30 p.m. — Evil — Pilot Encore!

— Pilot Encore! 11:30 p.m. — CBS 6 News with Tracy Sears and Jake Burns

*New Show World Premiere!

And remember to watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns after all of your favorite CBS shows. You’ll get the most in-depth and complete coverage of the news of the day and breaking stories. Plus, watch our exclusive features, CBS 6 Gives, CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations, Beyond the Roster and I Have A Story, that you’ll only find on CBS 6.