CBS Premiere Week 2019: New shows Bob ❤️ Abishola and All Rise premiere Monday!

Posted 3:42 pm, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, September 21, 2019

Here’s a first look at CBS 6’s complete fall primetime schedule:

CBS Premiere Week — Monday

Monday, Sept. 23

  • 8 p.m. — The NeighborhoodSeason Premiere
  • 8:30 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola* Series Premiere
  • 9 p.m. — All Rise*Series Premiere
  • 10 p.m. — BullSeason Premiere
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News and an all-new CBS 6 Gives surprise
CBS Premiere Week — Tuesday

Tuesday, Sept. 24

  • 8 p.m. — NCISSeason Premiere/Cote De Pablo Guest Stars
  • 9 p.m. — FBI — Season Premiere
  • 10  p.m. — NCIS: New OrleansSeason Premiere
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News and an all-new CBS Problem Solvers Investigation
CBS Premiere Week — Wednesday

Wednesday Sept. 25

  • 8 p.m. — SurvivorSeason Premiere
  • 9:30 p.m. — Big BrotherSeason Finale
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News featuring an all-new Wayne’s World report
CBS Premiere Week — Thursday

Thursday, Sept. 26

  • 8 p.m. — Young Sheldon — Season Premiere
  • 8:30 p.m. — The Unicorn*Series Premiere
  • 9 p.m. — MomSeason Premiere
  • 9:30 p.m. — Carol’s Second Act*Series Premiere
  • 10 p.m. — Evil* Series Premiere
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News with an all-new “Beyond the Roster” from Sports Director Lane Casadonte
CBS Premiere Week — Friday

Friday, Sept. 27

  • 8 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0Season Premiere!
  • 9 p.m. — Magnum P.I. Season Premiere!
  • 10 p.m. — Blue BloodsSeason Premiere!
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News and an all-new “I Have A Story” feature from Greg McQuade
CBS Premiere Week — Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 28

  • 8 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola Pilot Encore!
  • 8:30 p.m. — Carol’s Second ActPilot Encore!
  • 9 p.m. — All RisePilot Encore!
  • 10 p.m. — 48 Hours
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News with Jake Burns
CBS Premiere Week — Sunday

Sunday, Sept. 29

  • 7 p.m. — NFL OVERRUN
  • 7:30 p.m. — 60 MinutesSeason Premiere
  • 8:30 p.m. — God Friended MeSeason Premiere
  • 9:30 p.m. — NCIS: Los AngelesSeason Premiere/David James Elliott and Catherine Bell Guest Stars
  • 10:30 p.m. — EvilPilot Encore!
  • 11:30 p.m. — CBS 6 News with Tracy Sears and Jake Burns

*New Show World Premiere!

