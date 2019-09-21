Holy smokes! Bat signal lights up night sky for Batman Day

Holy smokes, Batman! It’s the bat signal!

The familiar shape will illuminate the sky above cities across the world on Saturday, which is Batman Day, the caped crusader’s 80th anniversary.

Friends of the DC Comics superhero can gather outside at 8 p.m. local time to see the signal flash in the “dark knight.”

Melbourne

Batman Day celebrations began in Melbourne, Australia, where fans got to see the bat signal illuminating the skies at Fed Square.

Tokyo

The Dark Knight’s famous logo was displayed at Shibuya Scramble Crossing in Tokyo, Japan.

Johannesburg

In South Africa, the image was projected across the side of Johannesburg’s new Leonardo Building, now the tallest building in Africa.

London

The bat signal even flashed across the Senate House in London.

Rome

The superhero’s distress signal also lit up Roma Termini in Rome.

Berlin

Germans also joined in the fun, displaying the iconic signal on Potzdamer Platz 11 in Berlin.

Batman Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September in honor of the Dark Knight. Other festivities are happening Saturday, including a signing and panel discussion by Batman writers in New York and a Batman 5K night run in Los Angeles.

DC Comics and CNN are both part of the WarnerMedia family.