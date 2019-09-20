× Woman missing from King William County may be in need of medication

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The King William Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 55-year-old woman who is diabetic and may need medication.

Farran J. Braxton was last seen on Friday morning leaving her home on Union Hope Road around 6:45 a.m.

She is 5’2″ with salt-and-pepper short cut hair. She was wearing a charcoal gray jacket, a pink sleeveless shirt, black pants with a white stripe and white tennis shoes.

Braxton is diabetic and may be in need of medication. If anyone has seen her or know of her whereabouts please call the King William Sheriff’s Office at 804-769-0999