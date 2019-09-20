Win FREE trip to see Ellen Show in LA

Henrico to buy riverfront farmland; plans to build schools, museum, and parks

Posted 8:34 am, September 20, 2019

Wilton Farm spans nearly 1,200 acres. (Henrico County)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County farm once planned for a 3,000-home development is now slated for public uses, including waterfront parks, school sites and a long-desired county history museum.

Henrico officials announced Thursday that the county will purchase Wilton Farm – a nearly 1,200-acre property filling a curve in the James River just south of Pocahontas Parkway – for $10 million from HHHunt, which had approval to develop an urban mixed-use development totaling 3,209 residential units.

