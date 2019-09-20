Who serves the best chili in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. — It is starting to feel a bit like Fall in Virginia. Autumn is a favorite season for many people in the state due to the beautiful changing color of the leaves, the natural excuse to wear cozy sweaters, and menus filled with hearty comfort foods.

And nothing says cool-weather comfort food like a bowl of chili.

As luck would have it, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Chili Throwdown is right around the corner.

On Friday, October 4, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., dozens of Richmond restaurants will serve their chili and you can help determine which is the best.

“At the end of the evening, VisArts presents two restaurants with awards: an overall award, selected by the judges, and a people’s choice award,” a spokesperson for the Visual Arts Center of Richmond said.

Restaurants serving up chili this year include:

821 Cafe

Amuse Restaurant

Bambolini Pasta

Brenner Pass

Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue

Curbside Cafe

Garnish

Goatocado

Graduate Richmond

The Grill

Home Team Grill

Jadean’s Smokin’ Six

Maple & Pine

Mise en Place

Mosaic

Oak and Apple

Perch

Postbellum

Salt and Forge

Scuffletown Garden

Smoke Pit Grill

Soul n’ Vinegar

Tazza Kitchen

Union Market

WPA Bakery

ZZQ

Last year Maple & Pine took home the judge’s award and Postbellum was crowned the people’s choice winner.

Adult tickets for the event are $25 for VisArts members and $30 for the general public. Adult tickets include a handmade ceramic bowl—made by a VisArts clay artist and a drink ticket. Tickets for children 12 and younger cost $5. Children three and under eat for free.

Tickets are available online here, by calling 804-353-0094, or purchase in person at Visual Arts Center of Richmond located at 1812 W. Main Street.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.