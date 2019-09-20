× Prince Andrew accuser says she was forced to perform sex acts at 17

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of several women who accused the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein of sex crimes, has revealed new details of her alleged sexual abuse by Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Giuffre tells NBC’s Dateline she was forced to perform sex acts with Andrew when she was 17-years-old, after the British royal gave her vodka in a London nightclub.

Giuffre said the incident took place at the house of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British woman who has been accused of assisting Epstein.

“The first time in London, I was so young, Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said ‘you are going to meet a prince today,'” she told NBC.

“I didn’t know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to that prince,” she said, adding that Andrew got her vodka that evening as they partied in London’s Club Tramp.

Giuffre has previously alleged that she was forced to perform sex acts with Andrew and other famous men. All have denied the allegations.

Court documents show that Giuffre accused Epstein of keeping her as a teenage “sex slave.” Epstein, 66, died by suicide in jail in August awaiting trial on charges that he abused underage girls.

Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, has repeatedly rejected all accusations leveled against him in connection to the Epstein case.

In response to Friday’s allegation Buckingham Palace told CNN it had nothing to add to its previous statement: “It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

In another statement released last month Andrew said he met Epstein in 1999 and “saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year.” Andrew also said that he stayed at “a number of his (Epstein’s) residences.”

But Andrew added that it was a “mistake and an error” to see Epstein in 2010, two years after the financier first pleaded guilty to sex crimes.

Giuffre alleged in the NBC interview that after leaving the club in London, Maxwell told her in a car ride with Epstein that Andrew “is coming back to the house and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein.”

According to Giuffre, “the abuse moved from the bathroom to a bedroom” of Maxwell’s home.

“He was not rude or anything about it, he said thank you and some kind of soft sentiments like that and left,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe that even royalty were involved.”

Giuffre said she was abused by Prince Andrew two more times: once in Epstein’s New York mansion and another time at his Virgin Islands’ estate.

“He denies that it ever happened and he’s going to keep denying that it ever happened, but he knows the truth and I know the truth,” she said.