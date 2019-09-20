Oklahoma doctor, employees charged with giving patients illegal opioid prescriptions

TULSA, Okla. – A federal grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma doctor and two employees for conspiring to illegally distribute prescription opioids to patients.

Officials said 66-year-old Dr. Christopher V. Moses, 49-year-old Melisa D. Million and 54-year-old Kay Speir were all charged with drug conspiracy and aiding and abetting each other to distribute Oxcodone, Fentanyl, Carisoprodol, Clonazepam, Morphine Sulfate, Hydrocodone and Tramadol.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege three patients died as a result of opioids prescribed by Dr. Moses.

“The opioid epidemic has taken a deadly toll on communities across our nation, including here in Oklahoma. As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Moses and his co-conspirators operated a ‘pill mill’ through which they distributed highly addictive opioids without a medical purpose,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said. “In fact, the United States has sought detention for Dr. Moses in this case because, in part, we believe he presents a danger to our community here in Northern Oklahoma where his alleged illegal prescribing actions resulted in three people dying from opioid-related overdoses. Make no mistake, my office will vigorously prosecute unscrupulous doctors and their cohorts who enrich themselves by illegally distributing opioids.”

Officials said the defendants distributed prescriptions from January 2010 to January 2018 at the Southside Medical Clinic in Tulsa. The indictment alleges that Dr. Moses prescribed opioids to his patients without a valid medical purpose or for reasons outside of his scope of practice.

It also alleges that pre-signed prescriptions for the medications were available to patients when Moses was absent.

“The DEA is actively battling the opioid epidemic that we are facing as a nation,” said John P. Scott, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Oklahoma District. “DEA Tulsa is committed to combating the opioid problem in Northeast Oklahoma and recognizes the community impact the overprescribing of opioids plays in this epidemic. Hopefully these arrests will act as a reminder that the DEA will continue to investigate corrupt doctors, pharmacies, and/or manufacturers who illegally distribute these highly addictive drugs.”