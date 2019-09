× Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has granted over 5,000 wishes and continued to doing great work in the area for over 31 years. Sheri Lambert, President and CEO joins us at the start/finish line to tell us about the impact Make-A-Wish has on children and their families. If you would like to be involved you can contribute through volunteering. for more information visit https://va.wish.org/