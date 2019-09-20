Marshals nab 4 men charged in Hopewell man’s murder 

HOPEWELL, Va. — Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with a Hopewell man’s murder in August.

Police were called to the 900 block of Arlington Road for a report of a shooting just after 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Jaequan Lamonte Johnson, of Hopewell suffering from “serious gunshot-related injuries.”

Johnson was transported to John Randolph Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Hopewell Police said their investigation identified four people “complicit” in Johnson’s murder.

Additionally, officials said the suspects, one of which was apprehended Friday, were arrested without incident by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Officials said 23-year-old Zhaquan Fisher of Hopewell, who was apprehended Sept. 20, was charged with first-degree homicide plus three additional felony charges.

Twenty-one-year-old Dae’kwon Castelle of Petersburg, who was apprehended Sept. 10, was charged with first-degree homicide plus three additional felony charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Shaone Lovett of Hopewell, who was apprehended Sept. 4, was charged with first-degree homicide plus three additional felony charges.

And 23-year-old Aaron Drumheller of Petersburg. who was apprehended Sept. 3, was charged with first-degree murder plus 13 additional felony charges.

“Through coordinated efforts with our Uniformed Patrol Division. Criminal Investigations U., Street Crimes Unit, local, state and federal partners we were able to identify, apprehend and remove four fugitives from the streets,” Lt. Michael Langford with Hopewell Police said.