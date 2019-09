× Gonzales’s Musical Talent

RICHMOND, VA – Kearston Gonzalez has lent her talents and performed at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City and her equally talented sister Kendall has played with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Today they join us to preform two songs “Time For 2 – Duo Meditation from Thais by Jules Massenet” and “Violin Sonata No 2 in a minor BWV 1003: IV Allegro Bach plus Post Song, “Ode To Joy”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video