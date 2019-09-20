Win FREE trip to see Ellen Show in LA

Final Score Friday 2019: Week 4 scoreboard

Posted 3:13 pm, September 20, 2019, by and
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 4 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 04 Scores
(5)Deep Run
   (4)Varina
(8)Patrick Henry   (7)Hermitage
  
North Stafford   (3)Hopewell  
(1)Highland Springs    
 (8)Henrico  
Atlee
   Powhatan
  
Douglas Freeman   Midlothian
  
Clover Hill   (10)Monacan  
(2)Manchester
   James River
  
Cosby
   Hanover
  
Huguenot
   Mills Godwin
  
Lee-Davis
   Flint Hill
  
Glen Allen
   Collegiate
  
J.R. Tucker
   George Wythe
  
Matoaca
   L.C. Bird
  
Armstrong
   Caroline
  
B.T. Washington   King William
  
Cumberland
   Warhill
  
Goochland   New Kent  
Southampton
   Thomas Jefferson  
Colonial Heights   Greensville
  
Amelia
   Essex
  
Prince Edward   Franklin  
Middlesex   Northumberland
  
Lancaster   Mathews
  
Rappahanock   King & Queen
  
Washington & Lee   Chincoteague  
West Point   BSH  
Bruton
   Randolph-Macon
   
Bishop McNamara
 Sat
 Norfolk Academy Sat
Trinity Episcopal
 1pm
 St. Christophers 1pm
John Marshall Sat
    
I.C. Norcom
 2pm
  
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.