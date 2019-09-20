Final Score Friday 2019: Week 4 scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 4 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.
|Week 04 Scores
|(5)Deep Run
|(4)Varina
|(8)Patrick Henry
|(7)Hermitage
|North Stafford
|(3)Hopewell
|(1)Highland Springs
|
|(8)Henrico
|Atlee
|Powhatan
|Douglas Freeman
|Midlothian
|Clover Hill
|(10)Monacan
|(2)Manchester
|James River
|Cosby
|Hanover
|Huguenot
|Mills Godwin
|Lee-Davis
|Flint Hill
|Glen Allen
|Collegiate
|J.R. Tucker
|George Wythe
|Matoaca
|L.C. Bird
|Armstrong
|Caroline
|B.T. Washington
|King William
|Cumberland
|Warhill
|Goochland
|New Kent
|Southampton
|Thomas Jefferson
|Colonial Heights
|Greensville
|Amelia
|Essex
|Prince Edward
|Franklin
|Middlesex
|Northumberland
|Lancaster
|Mathews
|Rappahanock
|King & Queen
|Washington & Lee
|Chincoteague
|West Point
|BSH
|Bruton
|Randolph-Macon
|Bishop McNamara
|Sat
|Norfolk Academy
|Sat
|Trinity Episcopal
|1pm
|St. Christophers
|1pm
|John Marshall
|Sat
|I.C. Norcom
|2pm
37.540725 -77.436048