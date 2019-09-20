× Climb to Conquer Cancer

RICHMOND, Va.– The 3rd annual Climb to Conquer Cancer is back at Libby Hill Park and riders can relive the excitement felt during the UCI World Championships in 2015. All routes take an easy tour around the beautiful historic Church Hill before ascending the well-known Libby Hill cobble climb where the pros raced. After the first Libby Hill ascent, you have the option of either a 26, 44, or 63 mile route through the scenic and flat countryside that surround Richmond. All cyclists return for their second climb up the hill for their chance to win the polka dot jersey, for the fastest climbers.

New this year: Coble Free Conquer Cancer – alternative routes of 26, 44 and 63 miles that do NOT climb up Libby Hill. The E-Bike Challenge thanks to Pedal Power RVA, a competition among e-bike riders, who must have a bike with no more than 500 watts. Compete for a separate polka dot jersey for this division, regardless of the distance you select. You may ride 63, 44 or 26 miles, starting at 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30, respectively. Or you can join a group of other e-bike riders at 11:30 for an urban ride of around 10 miles with an emphasis on HILLS, including a climb up 23rd Street. For more information visit www.AmysArmyRVA.com