Troopers ID bank robbery suspect killed in I-64 crash after police pursuit

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of the man killed and the other man injured following a bank robbery and subsequent police pursuit that ended in a crash along Interstate 64 in Short Pump Thursday morning.

Troopers said 36-year-old Antoine Deangelo Thomas of Richmond "succumbed to his injuries" after being ejected from the vehicle. Police believe Thomas is the suspect who entered the bank, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police said the other man, 27-year-old Dorell Percell Taylor of Richmond was was seriously injured and transported to VCU Medical Center.

"The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending," Sgt. Keeli Hill with Virginia State Police said.

State police: Suspects' SUV overturned several times

Chesterfield Police said the incident began with a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo bank on Amberdale Road in North Chesterfield.

Police said a man entered the bank at about 9:51 a.m., displayed a handgun and demanded money from a clerk. After receiving the money, the suspect fled the scene in a Nissan Xterra SUV.

“Responding officers located a suspect vehicle and pursued the vehicle. The pursuit continued into Richmond, where officers lost sight of the vehicle,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “A short time later, Virginia State Police located the vehicle in the city and the pursuit continued onto Interstate 64.”

Virginia State Police received a description of a suspect vehicle and identified it at approximately 10:10 a.m. on the Downtown Expressway/195.

"The pursuit continued onto Interstate 64 heading west in Henrico County. Near Exit 175 in Henrico County, the Nissan ran off the left side of Interstate 64 and overturned several times before coming to rest in the median," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

One of the people in the car was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene, according to police. A second person in the SUV suffered serious injuries.

Chesterfield police have obtained warrants for the second vehicle occupant, identified as 27-year-old Dorell Taylor Jr. Charges include conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Taylor remains in police custody at an area hospital.

The crash closed lanes on Interstate 64 for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.