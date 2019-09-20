Animals rescued from Dorian up for adoption in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Before Hurricane Dorian could do any damage along the Crystal Coast of North Carolina, a road trip was being organized to ferry dogs and cats here to Richmond.

“We were more than happy to make spaces,” Robin Young of Richmond Animal Control and Care said.

According to Young, the animals being rescued from North Carolina were in or close to the evacuation zone.

“In times like that, shelters reach out to other shelters, other rescues for help,” Young said.

Many factors were of concern to North Carolina shelters prepping for the hurricane.

“They don’t know what the circumstances are going to be like, how hard are we going to be hit, how long are we going to be without electricity,” Young said.

With a hurricane bearing down, North Carolina shelters were asking one thing.

“Can you take these animals permanently? That’s usually their number one goal and we were willing to do that in this case, bring them to Richmond, make them available for adoption here,” Young said.

Richmond Animal Control and Care (RACC) ended up receiving eleven cats and kittens and seven dogs and puppies. But they were not alone in accepting cats in the danger zone. Richardson’s Rescue accepted a special delivery, as well.

“We pulled the 28 kittens and then it was like we’ll worry about what to do once we get them,” Helen Miller of Richardson’s Rescue RVA said.

Both Richardson’s Rescue and the RACC are running adoption specials this weekend to find these animals their forever homes.

“We’d like for all of them to either be adopted or in a foster before the weekend is over,” Miller said.

Richardson’s Rescue is running a special adopt-a-thon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on this Saturday. The adoption event is scheduled from 10a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8174 Ladiestown Road in Mechanicsville.

RACC is doing a half off “Fall in Love” special this weekend, in honor of fall beginning on Monday. All adoption fees are half-off, at only $50. RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue and will be open from 12 p.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.