A List Weekend Events: Henricus Publick Days, Time Travelers Weekend, Rich. Dog Festival

Stone's Throw Down in RVA

In partnership with River Road United Methodist Church, Rebuilding Together Richmond will host its eighth Run2Rebuild Richmond 5K at River Road United Methodist Church, 8800 River Road. The event will be accompanied by a 5k run/walk, a one-mile "Fun Run" and a community fair and the race will take place throughout the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood. Proceeds from the race will support Rebuilding Together Richmond, a local non-profit organization that brings volunteers and contractors together to improve community spaces and repair the homes of neighbors in need. Registration open until 8:30am the morning of the Race.

The Annual Church Hill Community Festival will take place on Saturday, September 21st. sponsored by Mt. Sinai Baptist Church happens along the portion of 25th Street between Cedar and O Streets. It is a family friendly event featuring entertaining performances, spiritual song and dance along with a petting zoo and bouncy house for the young. There will be free food for all and gently used clothing for those in need. 812 N 25th Street and any inquiries may be directed to the church office: (804) 788-1977.