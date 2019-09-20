A List Weekend Events: Henricus Publick Days, Time Travelers Weekend, Rich. Dog Festival

Publick Days is back at Henricus Historical Park,a celebration of the 1611 founding of the Citie of Henricus featuring the GODSPEED from Jamestown Settlement.A replica of the 17th-century ship Godspeed, will be docked at Henricus for free tours each day. Publick Days hours are 10AM-5PM Saturday & Sunday. The park is at 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester. Admission is $5, children under 3 admitted free, free parking. Details http://henricus.org/calendar/
Festival of India
Saturday & Sunday 11AM - 9PM
Greater Richmond Convention Center
Free admission
An exploration of culture at the Festival of India, from traditional foods to cultural dances, vendors and community services. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 9pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Free admission, pay for food, drinks and other items from vendors. Details visit http://www.thefestivalofindia.org/home.asp
St. Benedict Oktoberfest
Sept. 20-22
St. Benedict Catholic Church
300 North Sheppard Street
Free
It's September but it's time for Oktoberfest at St. Benedict Catholic Church on Belmont and Hanover.
More than 50-beers will be on tap for tasting, German cuisine to sample, a children's area and vendors, live music. The festival runs Friday through Sunday; Free admission, details visit http://www.stbenedictoktoberfest.com/
The Richmond Dog Festival is back for its second year at Chimborazo Park! Join us on Saturday, September 21st from 11am-4pm to celebrate our city’s dogs, dog lovers and dog owners. From training and agility demonstrations, to workshops and vendors. There's live music and Triple Crossing beer will stock the beer garden. The Richmond Dog Festival is free to attend. Donations benefit Friends of Chimborazo Park. Go to enrichmond.org/events/ or Enrichmond Community Events on Facebook for more information!
Stone's Throw Down in RVA
Saturday, Sept. 21, noon - 10pm
Brown's Island
$20
The 3rd Anniversary of Stone Brewing, featuring live music on Brown’s Island, and lots of beer from Stone Brewing and independent craft breweries, and local craft breweries. 3:30-10 p.m. Tickets $10. www.stonebrewing.com.
Run2Rebuild Richmond 5K Run/Walk & 1 Mile Fun Run
Rebuilding Together Richmond
Saturday, Sept. 21, River Road United Methodist Church
8800 River Road
Walk Up Registration closes 8:30AM
5K Run/Walk & 1 Mile Fun Run - 9AM
In partnership with River Road United Methodist Church, Rebuilding Together Richmond will host its eighth Run2Rebuild Richmond 5K at River Road United Methodist Church, 8800 River Road. The event will be accompanied by a 5k run/walk, a one-mile "Fun Run" and a community fair and the race will take place throughout the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood. Proceeds from the race will support Rebuilding Together Richmond, a local non-profit organization that brings volunteers and contractors together to improve community spaces and repair the homes of neighbors in need. Registration open until 8:30am the morning of the Race.
The community fair will begin at 8:00AM. The fair is FREE to attend!
The 5k Run/Walk and One Mile Fun Run will start promptly at 9:00AM.
The Annual Church Hill Community Festival will take place on Saturday, September 21st. sponsored by Mt. Sinai Baptist Church happens along the portion of 25th Street between Cedar and O Streets. It is a family friendly event featuring entertaining performances, spiritual song and dance along with a petting zoo and bouncy house for the young. There will be free food for all and gently used clothing for those in need. 812 N 25th Street and any inquiries may be directed to the church office: (804) 788-1977.
Church Hill Community Festival
Saturday, September 21st
25th Street between Cedar and O Streets
(804) 788-1977
Sponsored by Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
Hull Street Festival
Saturday, Sept. 11AM - 7PM
Hull Street between Commerce and Cowardin
Free parking & admission
A day of entertainment, food, beer, wine, free health and dental screenings, a kids zone, school give-away, and fashion show. Event on Hull Street between Commerce and Cowardin. For details visit https://www.facebook.com/HullStreetFestival/
Richmond Bluegrass Festival
Saturday, 1-10pm
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
2408 Ownby Lane
A full day of bluegrass music from the Slack Family Bluegrass Band, Ragged Mountain Stringband, Gallatin Canyon, the Hot Seats and many more, with food trucks and craft beer. 1-10 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2408 Ownby Lane. Free entry; pay as you go. hardywood.com.
2nd Annual Egyptian Festival
Saturday & Sunday
St. Mary Coptic Church
2101 Fordson Road, Henrico
Authentic Egyptian food & culture, take photos with pharaohs, henna tattoos, kids activities and enjoy 2000 year old coptic hymns. For more information visit St. Mary & St. Philopater Mercurius Coptic Orthodox Church RVA, 2101 Fordson Road www.stmaryrva.org or on the Facebook page.
Scott's Addition Pride Crawl 2019
Hosted by OutRVA
Saturday, 12-6pm
Richmond Triangle Players
At the Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave
Facebook page- Scott's Addition Pride Crawl 2019
Kickoff Pridefest Week while exploring some of Richmond's best beers, ciders, meads, and spirits. Pick up your passport and sip on pride-inspired specials at participating venues. Get five punches and enter to win a gift certificate from your favorite spot. Details https://www.facebook.com/events/2366586393667899/