3 seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on I-64

Posted 11:33 am, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, September 20, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Four people were injured, three seriously, in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Richmond Friday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash on I-64 West at the 192-mile marker at 9:41 a.m.

A preliminary report revealed that the male driver of an SUV traveling westbound did not brake for slowing traffic and struck a sedan in the rear. That caused the sedan to strike a Nissan pick-up truck.

Two occupants from that sedan were transported to a hospital for serious injuries. The SUV driver was also transported with serious injuries. The Nissan pick-up driver was transported but has since been released.

The driver of the SUV has been was charged with reckless driving.

This is a developing story.

