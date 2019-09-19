Shelter warns against glue traps that can cause ‘slow painful death’ for snakes

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg Animal Care and Control are reminding residents about the dangers of using glue traps for pest control.

Glue traps, often used to kill rodents, can prove to be a “slow painful death” for snakes and other animals who get stuck to the sticky trap.

The traps can rip patches of skin, fur, and feathers off the animals’ bodies as they struggle to escape.

“Please take a second to choose a different method of pest control for your home, Petersburg Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook.

The shelter shared a phone of a young black snake that was recently caught by a glue trap.

“There is no way to release a small animal from the glue trap without severe damage,” said the shelter. “This animal had to be euthanized to end its suffering.”

In addition to the harm the traps can cause to animals, killing snakes in Virginia is against the law, unless the snake is posing a threat. (29.1-100)

Wildlife experts recommend that people only use the glue traps in areas where other wildlife like snakes and birds can’t find it.