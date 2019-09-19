Man dies along I-64 following police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man died on the side of Interstate 64 in Short Pump Thursday morning after a police pursuit ended with a crash.

"Virginia State Police received a description of a suspect vehicle being sought by Chesterfield County Police. State police located the vehicle at approximately 10:10 a.m. on the Downtown Expressway/195 in the City of Richmond and continued with the pursuit of the Nissan Xterra," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The pursuit continued onto Interstate 64 heading west in Henrico County. Near Exit 175 in Henrico County, the Nissan ran off the left side of Interstate 64 and overturned several times before coming to rest in the median."

One of the people in the car was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene, according to police. A second person in the SUV suffered serious injuries.

The crash, which closed lanes on Interstate 64 for several hours, remains under investigation.

Chesterfield Police said the men in the SUV were wanted in connection to the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank on Amberdale Road in North Chesterfield.

“Responding officers were able to identify and get behind a suspect vehicle. A pursuit began; the pursuit went into Richmond and officers lost sight of the vehicle,” the Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “A Virginia State Trooper located the vehicle in the city and the pursuit continued onto Interstate 64.”

