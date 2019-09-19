× Why one of Virginia’s most Instagram-ready restaurants is moving

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — One of the area’s most Instagram-ready restaurants is moving.

Mabel’s Espresso Bakery Café — the Powhatan spot that helped introduce a new wave of over-the-top milkshakes to the region — is expanding to a larger location.

Mabel’s is leaving its Old Buckingham Road building and will reopen a few miles down Route 60 in the South Creek One shopping center in Powhatan.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

“It was not an easy decision to leave our Village,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “As a small business who was seeing positive organic growth, our location was fantastic. The Village is our home. However, seven years later we are looking to expand and need to be more centrally located. We have big plans for the future which include more stores in the metro area and across the region.”

When the larger cafe reopens September 30, it will have a focus on “craft burgers and crazy shakes” and be able to seat up to 64 guests.

“The café will continue to offer lunch and dinner but will discontinue their breakfast menu,” a spokesperson said.

New café hours will be 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Monday –Thursday) and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Friday and Saturday).