🎵Win tickets to Richmond Symphony

Join the Richmond Symphony for our 19/20 Season opening with world-renowned conductor, Marin Alsop.

Don’t miss your chance to see one of the world’s leading conductors as she leads the Richmond Symphony in the opening Altria Masterworks series concert featuring guest artist, Inmo Yang on the violin.

Enter now for your chance to win two tickets to this Saturday’s performance at 8 p.m. It’s super easy to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner Friday morning.

Click here to get tickets to the Richmond Symphony.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.