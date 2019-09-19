Do you know who owns this ring found in Henrico’s East End?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A father is searching for the owner of a ring he found in Henrico County on Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Kelley said he made the discovery during a trip to Dorey Park with his wife and son.

“I just happened to look down and picked it up and said, ‘That looks like somebody’s wedding ring,’” he recalled.

Kelley described the small ring as worn with a silver-like band sitting on the asphalt. The band appears to include several diamonds.

“I felt like it was lost really soon – that it happened really recent,” he described. “Where it was, I don’t feel like many people would have just walked across it.”

He has the ring, as well as some identifying factors that he doesn’t want public.

“It has something engraved inside it – I want the person to tell me what it is to make sure it goes back to the right person,” he stated.

He hoped spreading the word about his find would reunite the ring with its owner.

“It would probably have sentimental value to a particular person than me take it and cash it in or take it to a pawn shop,” Kelley said. “Truthfully, even if it was worth $2000 somebody else would be better off with it.”

If you think this ring is yours or if you know whose it could be, contact CBS 6 and we will put you in contact with Kelley.

