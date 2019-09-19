TRAFFIC: Crash blocks Chippenham ramps

Crash closes all lanes on I-64 west near Short Pump

Posted 10:58 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, September 19, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – All lanes on Interstate 64 west in Henrico County are closed due to a crash.

The crash occurred in the Short Pump area near mile marker 176, one mile west of I-295.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 there was a high-speed police chase in the area before the crash. CBS 6 is working to learn more information about the police pursuit and crash at this time.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to use Exit 178A to Broad Street west to access Route 288 north back to I-64. VDOT says drivers should continue to expect delays until further notice.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.