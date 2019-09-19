Crash closes all lanes on I-64 west near Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – All lanes on Interstate 64 west in Henrico County are closed due to a crash.

The crash occurred in the Short Pump area near mile marker 176, one mile west of I-295.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 there was a high-speed police chase in the area before the crash. CBS 6 is working to learn more information about the police pursuit and crash at this time.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to use Exit 178A to Broad Street west to access Route 288 north back to I-64. VDOT says drivers should continue to expect delays until further notice.