2 students injured in Chesterfield school bus crash involving tractor-trailer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two students were injured in a school bus crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chesterfield Thursday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Old Bermuda Hundred Road and Golf Course Road at about 9:15 a.m.
Police say a tractor-trailer was turning off of Golf Course Road when it struck a Chesterfield County school bus, knocking it off the road.
Two students suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. One of the students was transported to the hospital.
Police say charges are pending in the crash.
37.367322 -77.607786