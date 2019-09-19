2 students injured in Chesterfield school bus crash involving tractor-trailer

Posted 11:52 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, September 19, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two students were injured in a school bus crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chesterfield Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Old Bermuda Hundred Road and Golf Course Road at about 9:15 a.m.

Police say a tractor-trailer was turning off of Golf Course Road when it struck a Chesterfield County school bus, knocking it off the road.

Two students suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. One of the students was transported to the hospital.

Police say charges are pending in the crash.

