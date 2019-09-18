× Buy Amtrak tickets for just $10

RICHMOND, Va. — Amtrak is making sure price is not an issue if you plan to travel this fall. Amtrak is selling $10 train tickets for travel within Virginia and Washington D.C. The offer is good between October 1 and October 10.

“We’re celebrating 10 years of Virginia sponsored rail service with $10 Amtrak tickets!” a message on the Amtrak Facebook page explained. “Visit old haunts or new favorites anywhere in Virginia or DC.”

Interested travelers should use the promo code V110 at check out.

