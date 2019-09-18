VCU’s alumni chapter creating history with annual canned food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alumni from more than 40 universities are competing to gather the most canned goods for the 7th Annual VCU Alumni Charity Challenge. Each school, both in-state and out-of-school, will have three hours to collect cans as part of the event which benefits FeedMore.

This year's goal is to collect 150,000 canned goods for the organization that collects, prepares, and distributes food across 34 counties in Central Virginia.

"We always wanted to support FeedMore. The great things that they do for this community," Timmy Nguyen, with the VCU Alumni of Richmond, said.

September is Hunger Awareness Month and Nguyen called this event a good way to help in bringing awareness to the need.

Todays the day! Let’s do it #RVA... the goal is to collect 150,000 pounds for @FeedMoreInc in 3 hours. Come to @Hardywood from 5:30pm-8:30pm and donate your canned goods to your favorite school! pic.twitter.com/UeLQw4p9sb — Timmy Nguyen (@TimmyNguyen23) September 18, 2019

"We always wanted to support FeedMore. The great things that they do for this community," he said. "We wanted to develop an event that supported the Richmond community. Educates the community about it and also help support."

Organizers are looking to collect non-perishable food items, i.e. peanut butter,whole grain snacks and low sodium vegetables.

The event will be Wednesday, September 18, from 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at Hardywood Brewery

For more information click here.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.