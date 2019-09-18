‘Déjà vu:’ Accused car thief arrested twice by same Richmond officers in 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police say it was a case of “déjà vu” after a man was arrested by the same officers twice within a 24-hour span.

Police say Sean Oliver was first arrested Wednesday, Sept. 11, for stealing a vehicle in South Richmond.

He was transported to the Richmond Justice Center and released by a judge after a court appearance the next day.

“He literally walked down the street and stole another vehicle – parked just half a mile from the jail!” Richmond Police posted on Facebook.

The same two officers arrested Oliver hours later in the Southside for motor vehicle theft and credit card theft.

“This just shows you the reality that some of our officers face on a regular basis,” said police.

Oliver is now being held without bond.