RICHMOND, VA – Ryan Kent is the author of Poems For Dead People and This Is Why I Am Insane. He joins us today to discuss his new book of poems “Hit Me When I’m Pretty.” Chop Suey Books will be hosting a poetry reading and book signing September 19th free and open to the public.

Event Details:

Thursday, September 19th at 6:00pm

Chop Suey Books 2913 W. Cary St.