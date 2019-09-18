Police seeking to identify Chesterfield robber in NASA sweatshirt

Henrico woman killed in police shooting

Posted 10:38 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44PM, September 18, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Chesterfield Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the VA Wireless store at 7433 Midlothian Turnpike around 7 p.m. after a man entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money before leaving on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5'8", weighing between 160-190 lbs., wearing a blue and black NASA hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans and had on a "superhero type" mask.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.  Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

